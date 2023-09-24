Caribbean

Cocaine loaded plane crashes while trying to land in the British Virgin Islands

Customs Agents, alongside the Royal Virgin Island Police were able to capture 35 kilos of cocaine from the wreckage.

By NBC6

Almost 35 kilos of cocaine were recovered by Customs and Border Patrol agents after a small plane crash landed in the British Islands.

CBP agents were tracking a small plane, with the help of Royal Virgin Island Police, that was heading north to Anegada Island, when it crashed trying to land without lights.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by the CBP AMO Regional Director of the South East region, first responders were able to seize almost 35 kilos of cocaine from the wreckage.

