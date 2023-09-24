Cocaine loaded plane crashes while trying to land in the British Virgin Islands

Almost 35 kilos of cocaine were recovered by Customs and Border Patrol agents after a small plane crash landed in the British Islands.

CBP agents were tracking a small plane, with the help of Royal Virgin Island Police, that was heading north to Anegada Island, when it crashed trying to land without lights.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by the CBP AMO Regional Director of the South East region, first responders were able to seize almost 35 kilos of cocaine from the wreckage.

