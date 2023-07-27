Cold Crimes: Unsolved Mysteries of South Florida

The body of a missing woman found in a canal. A man gunned down at a bus station in broad daylight. A convenience store owner killed in cold blood.

As unsolved crimes fade from the headlines, there are still those seeking answers — some of them decades later.

From new renderings of suspects to surveillance footage offering new clues, police departments across South Florida are using technological advancements and new tools to provide more insight into the cold cases that have shaken South Florida.

Can the killers be brought to justice? Watch NBC6’s Cold Crimes series below.

Meet Laura Rodriguez

In NBC6's Cold Crimes, reporter Laura Rodriguez uncovers where cold crimes stand today as police look for new clues and loved ones find closure and healing in the aftermath of tragedy.

Laura joined NBC 6 as a reporter in September 2013. She is grateful to be telling stories in the community where she was born and raised.

After several years covering many homicides, Laura grew interested in cold cases and unsolved cases. Hundreds of families in the community have been left without answers and countless sleepless nights. She knew collaboration with law enforcement was crucial to dive deeper into these crimes.

Multiple detectives in Miami-Dade and Broward worked with Laura to locate victim’s families and tell their stories. Some of the reports have directly led to a tip and ultimately closure in a case.

On Cold Crimes, she explores everything from shocking unsolved murders to decades-old investigations. Laura highlights some of South Florida’s most bizarre and mysterious cases, all in the pursuit of truth for hundreds of families seeking peace and justice.

A Look at Cold Cases Solved in South Florida

The Death of Joseph DiMare (North Miami)

More than six decades after a man's dinner outing with his wife ended with him gunned down in his car in North Miami, detectives believe they've solved his murder.

The March 24, 1961 killing of 53-year-old Joseph DiMare has remained a mystery for more than 62 years.

But now, Miami-Dade Police cold case detectives believe they've uncovered his killer: his wife, Frances DiMare.

Crime scene photos from the 1961 murder of Joe DiMare. The prominent businessman was found dead in his car and after 62 years Miami-Dade Police and volunteer investigator Paul Novack solved the case. (Photo Credit: Paul Novack)

The Death of Stefan Smith (Pembroke Pines)

After nearly three years, a Pembroke Pines death investigation is now closed.

Investigators followed multiple leads and explored multiple avenues to try and identify the victim, including an NBC 6 report.

Forensic genealogy testing at a private lab ultimately led detectives to the man's identity: Stefan Scott Smith, from Georgia, is the man who was found in the woods on June 8, 2020.

A side-by-side comparison of a Pembroke Pines police sketch of a man found decomposed in the woods and the picture of the victim, Stefan Smith, once he was identified.

The Death of Gilbert Oosthuizen (Fort Lauderdale)

Nearly seven years after a killing in Fort Lauderdale, police said an NBC6 report on the cold case led to a tip.

Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen.

An NBC6 report on Oosthuizen's killing aired in December. Fort Lauderdale detectives said a witness to the crime saw the story and called in a crucial tip.

NBC6 Reporter Laura Rodriguez interviews Keyana Hamilton hours after learning her father’s killer had been arrested after nearly 7 years. An NBC6 report directly led to closure in this Fort Lauderdale case.

Behind the Scenes

