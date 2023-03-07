After 3 Years, Detectives Identify Body Found in Woods of Pembroke Pines

After nearly three years, a Pembroke Pines death investigation is now closed.

Investigators followed multiple leads and explored multiple avenues to try and identify the victim, including an NBC 6 report.

Forensic genealogy testing at a private lab ultimately led detectives to the man's identity: Stefan Scott Smith, from Georgia, is the man who was found in the woods on June 8, 2020.

Smith was 40 at the time of his death.

The man's body was discovered hanging in a wooded area near the campus of West Broward High School on June 8, 2020. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

At the scene, investigators found a journal, bug repellant and knives.

Detectives believe Smith was living in the woods.

"There was a commitment made by our detectives to not have him forgotten about," said Captain Adam Feiner with the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Examiners at a lab were able to link partial DNA from Smith's molar to a relative who was living in Georgia.

Detectives recently flew to Georgia to meet with Smith's family. The family told police he had an undiagnosed mental illness and they did not report him missing.

"Stefan was known to travel throughout the country by way of hitchhiking, not being able to have employment where he was rooted in one particular area, so there were loose connections with the family," Feiner said.

According to police, the cause of death was strangulation and manner of death is suicide.

"We are 100% confident there is no criminal activity associated with this case as far as an offender or a suspect is concerned," Feiner said.

Smith's family declined an interview but told detectives they are grateful for their hard work and determination to close this case. The family also traveled to South Florida this week to visit the site where he was found.