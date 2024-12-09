Weather

A new cold front is heading to South Florida. Here's when it will get here, the temps to expect

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a comfortably cool weekend, temperatures are already reversing.

Early Monday temperatures are ranging from the mid-60s to near 70 with highs flirting with 80 by the afternoon.

These numbers will continue to warm and push into the low-mid-80s by Wednesday.

Late Wednesday also brings our next front and temperatures will dip in a hurry.

Morning 50s well slam in by Thursday morning with highs struggling to get out of the low-70s by the afternoon.

This front will also bring higher rain chances with later Wednesday into early Thursday looking like the best shot of rain. Conditions will return to normal by the end of the week and weekend.

Expect sunshine with morning mid-upper-60s and afternoon mid-upper-70s.  

