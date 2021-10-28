Cold Front's Arrival Brings More Storms Thursday, Better Weekend Across South Florida

A cold front arriving across South Florida on Thursday may make for a wet day across most of the area, but the reward could be the kind of Halloween weekend that will be more of a 'treat' than a 'trick.'

That cold front is set to push through during the day and ahead of that front, rain chances will be possible. Widespread thunderstorms are likely later in the afternoon with spotty showers and a few downpours through the morning hours.

The front will push through late into the afternoon and evening hours and continue to bring rain chances to the area through the overnight period. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible through the day as well with strong winds and flooding concerns being the biggest threats.

Friday, rain chances move out and cooler air is left in its place. You’ll notice a drop in humidity with bright and comfortable conditions sticking around for the weekend.

We wake up to mid-60s Sunday morning and hit 80° by afternoon on Halloween. This pleasant conditions stick around through our upcoming work week.