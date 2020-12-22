Cold Fronts Expected to Drop Temperatures Before Christmas in South Florida

South Florida woke up Tuesday to some cooler temperatures than in past days - and that's just the beginning of what could make for a Christmas holiday that will make it truly feel like December.

The cool change came after Monday’s cold front brought us back to seasonable temperatures. Low 60s with a few high 50s were expected Tuesday morning with mid 70s on tap by later in the afternoon.

Bright and dry skies will stick around through the next two days before another cold front pushes into South Florida by Christmas Eve. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be warm into the low 80s with a 30% chance of rain on Christmas Eve.

We wake up on Christmas morning to temperatures in the mid-50s with highs only reaching the mid-60s on Christmas Day. Cool & comfortable conditions will last through the upcoming weekend.