Colder Weather Arrives Across South Florida Starting Monday

Parts of South Florida could be flirting with the coolest temperatures in nearly a year starting Monday and sticking around for the start of the work week.

Our cold front has pushed through and we are looking at a much more tranquil Monday, albeit on the cool side. Morning numbers will start in the 50s and finish in the low to mid-70s.

Expect bright sunshine, a breeze and low humidity too. We will be even cooler at night with morning temperatures on Tuesday in the low 50s, possibly the coolest of the season. Highs by the afternoon will only hit the low 70s.

Winds will shift to the southeast beginning Wednesday and that should mark our warming trend. Morning numbers should push back into the 60s with highs closing in on 80.

A new system may spread a few showers our way this weekend and drop our temps again to boot.