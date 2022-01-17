first alert weather

Colder Weather Arrives Across South Florida Starting Monday

Winds will shift to the southeast beginning Wednesday and that should mark our warming trend

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parts of South Florida could be flirting with the coolest temperatures in nearly a year starting Monday and sticking around for the start of the work week.

Our cold front has pushed through and we are looking at a much more tranquil Monday, albeit on the cool side. Morning numbers will start in the 50s and finish in the low to mid-70s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Expect bright sunshine, a breeze and low humidity too. We will be even cooler at night with morning temperatures on Tuesday in the low 50s, possibly the coolest of the season. Highs by the afternoon will only hit the low 70s. 

Winds will shift to the southeast beginning Wednesday and that should mark our warming trend. Morning numbers should push back into the 60s with highs closing in on 80.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: South Florida Cities Holding Events Honoring MLK Day

Miami-Dade 12 hours ago

Car Thief Caught On Camera in NE Miami-Dade

A new system may spread a few showers our way this weekend and drop our temps again to boot.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us