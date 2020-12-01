Shelter Opening in Miami-Dade as Cold Weather Arrives in South Florida

If you've been looking for an excuse to break out those sweaters, South Florida provided you with one Tuesday with temperatures dipping into the 50s in some areas to start the day.

The fresh temperatures began early Tuesday as many spots dipped to numbers that haven't been seen since the start of the year. It was also a sunny, windy and dry Tuesday afternoon with temperatures remaining below 70 degrees.

Average highs this time of the year sit at about 80 degrees, so the area is in for a change.

The mercury is forecast to drop even further Wednesday morning with some spots likely to see the 40s. With average lows in the mid-60s, this is significant - in fact, you have to go all the way back to late February and early March to find similar numbers.

As a result of the cold temps, the Homeless Trust in Miami was opening a shelter with beds available at the Red Roof Inn at 3401 Northwest Le Jeune Road for those in need.

The @NWS has forecast temperatures at or below 50°F in portions of Miami-Dade, and the @HomelessMiami has activated their Cold Weather Emergency Plan effective immediately. Shelter beds are available at the Red Roof Inn (3401 NW Le Jeune Rd) for those in need. Please stay safe. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) December 1, 2020

Officials were also warning those who are dusting off their space heaters.

"Avoid the use of extension cords with space heaters, never run cords under rugs or carpets, please keep your heating equipment at least three feet away from anything that could possibly burn," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Erika Benitez said.

Temperatures will rebound as we go through the week with highs around 80 and lows around 70 by Friday.

Yet another cold front is anticipated by the end of the weekend, possibility keeping the run of nice weather going into the second week of December.