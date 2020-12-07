MLS

College Classes Now Planned at Inter Miami's Stadium

The MLS club announced Monday that it is partnering with the Global Institute of Sport on what will become the school’s first campus in North America, set to open in June

Inter Miami’s stadium will soon be a college classroom.

The MLS club announced Monday that it is partnering with the Global Institute of Sport on what will become the school’s first campus in North America, set to open in June. Master’s degrees in sports business and management — with classes at the stadium — will be offered at the school, an extension of the England-based University Campus of Football Business.

The school also has campuses at Wembley Stadium in London and Etihad Stadium in Manchester, among other hub locations. The first program scheduled for Inter Miami’s site: a Master’s class in Sports Directorship.

“Our facilities were built with flexibility in mind to serve as long-term economic drivers attracting more business, international competitions and tourism to our communities,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said.

Inter Miami’s stadium opened in March, and the team just finished its first MLS season. Soccer icon David Beckham is the club's president and part of its ownership group.

