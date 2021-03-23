Comfortable Tuesday in South Florida Before Temperatures Warm Up for Rest of Week

South Florida will continue to feel like spring on Tuesday, but the middle and end of the work week could make the area feel more like summer time with higher temperatures and humidity.

Look for low humidity and comfortable temperatures once again Tuesday with morning upper 50s and 60s followed by upper 70s late in the day. Rain chances are down to nothing and winds will be light.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

You'd think that this would make for perfect beach conditions, but an area of low pressure well to our north will keep a moderate rip current risk for our area beaches and seas occasionally hitting six feet off the Miami-Dade and Broward coast.

Winds will turn more southerly and the temperatures will spike. Morning numbers will return to the 70s starting Wednesday and afternoon numbers push into the mid-80s. Humidity will be moving up as well.

The warmth, humidity and low rain chances will continue right into the weekend.