Community Bands Together to Assemble Kits for Families Affected by Surfside Collapse

Global Empowerment Mission and the Little Lighthouse Foundation began assembling kits Friday for the families of the Surfside condo building collapse.

More than 50 volunteers collected items like hand sanitizer, masks, toiletries and blankets to put into the kits going to the families of those missing and others who've been displaced since the terrible disaster.

"We're assembling 'be strong' family necessity kits," said Priscilla Roman from the Little Lighthouse Foundation.

Monetary donations are also coming in for the families.

"The general public has been really incredible. We've raised so far about $35,000 dollars and I would expect it to be around $100,000 today so it would be good help for the people to be able to get their own things," said Michael Capponi, president of the Global Empowerment Mission.

