Some Ways to Help Victims of the Surfside Building Collapse

The community is coming together after a high-rise condo building collapsed early Thursday in Surfside.

About half of the 130 units at Champlain Towers were affected. Dozens have been rescued from the wreckage, but many are still unaccounted for.

Hotels opened to some displaced residents, the mayor said, and deliveries of food, medicine and more were being hastily arranged.

Below are some places where you can donate to the families affected by the condo collapse. This list will be updated.

Support Surfside

The Miami Heat and several local organizations have launched a hardship fund for the victims: supportsurfside.org

You can make a one-time donation or set a monthly payment through PayPal.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation launched an emergency fund for families and individuals for short-term and long-term needs. Click here to make a monetary donation online.

Those in need of crisis counseling and housing assistance can call 211.

Members of the clergy are on-site at the Surfside Community Center. To reach a chaplain, email rabbiklein@gmjf.org.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe compiled a list of verified fundraisers here.