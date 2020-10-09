Confirmed COVID Cases Linked to 4 Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Three students and one employee were among four confirmed COVID-19 cases with the Miami-Dade County Public School system Friday.

School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the four cases had been confirmed by the depratment of health and that all were in isolation.

The schools impacted by the cases are Zora Neale Hurston Elementary, Poinciana Park Elementary, William Lehman Elementary, and Charles D Wyche Elementary.

Two other potential cases haven't been confirmed, Carvalho said.

The student case at Lehman Elementary was announced Thursday and was the district's first case since they began the staggered reopening of schools for in-person learning on Monday.

"Following established contact tracing procedures, those who were identified as coming in close contact with the student have already been notified and will also remain home until they are also cleared," the district said in a statement. "Although the student’s movements in the school were limited, the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early this morning according to M-DCPS protocols."

Anyone infected will have to remain at home until given clearance by the health department.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is tracking COVID cases on its dashboard.