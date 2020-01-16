Construction Underway at New Building At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Nearly two years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, officials are working to complete the building that will replace the one where the Parkland tragedy took place.

Construction is underway at the new building, which is expected to be open for students starting in August. It’s as much of a symbolic space as it is a functional one.

“This building will help our MSD community move forward and will provide our students with a beautiful place to learn, and grow, and prepare for tomorrow’s world,” said Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie.

The new building is still only concrete as construction started in July. The full cost is $18 million dollars and includes 30 student spaces.

Most of those will be classrooms, but Broward schools wanted to make sure the space could be one of healing for students. They plan on adding a water feature they hope will be meditative for students.

Runcie said there are no plans on when the old 1200 building will be torn down. The State Attorney’s Office has deemed it a piece of evidence for the shooter’s trial.

He did say its fate and whatever will go in its place would be a community decision.