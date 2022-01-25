Cool Start Tuesday Across South Florida Before Warming Trend Returns

South Florida remains bundled up to stay warm Tuesday, but a warming trend coming through the area will allow residents to thaw out.

It's still a cool start to your Tuesday, but technically we are a few degrees warmer. Key West did briefly touch 56, making it the coldest morning since December of 2020.

Overall, look for morning numbers to be in the upper 40s to low 50s across Miami-Dade and Broward with mid to upper 50s across the Keys. Look for more clouds Tuesday afternoon with warmer low to mid-70s.

A system will move into South Florida overnight and Wednesday and rain chances will rise to about 50 percent. We may even see a few thunderstorms.

Morning temperatures will be back to the 60s with afternoon highs back to seasonable mid to upper 70s. The rain should kick out for Thursday and Friday with the seasonable temps continuing.

Our next front rolls in just in time for the weekend. Look for a few raindrops Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be the big story once again with lows 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s. We warm up a touch by early next week.