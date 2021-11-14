Cool Weather Sunday Night, Gorgeous Weather To Start Week

With two cold fronts through the area and a northerly wind, cool weather is expected tonight and gorgeous weather is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight will be cloudy but dry with a low of 61° in Miami and Fort Lauderdale and mid 50s for suburbs away from the water.

Monday will be amazing with highs in the upper 70s and very low humidity. Tuesday looks great too with a high of 80°.

Humidity starts creeping back on Wednesday with scattered late day storms, but it could be very wet on Thursday into Friday ahead of our fourth cold front in four weeks!

But…as we look down the road, about ten days out, the coldest air of the season pours into the Eastern United States and Florida will likely see its coldest weather since last winter. Stay tuned….