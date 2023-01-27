Cooler Friday Across South Florida After Arrival of Latest Front

South Florida will end the work week much cooler Friday thanks to the arrival of the latest front to move across the area.

Cloudy skies will be around the area Friday with temps starting the day in the low and mid-60s. We’ll continue to keep the cooler conditions into the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. It’ll be a breezy day with the northerly wind continuing at 10-15 mph.

Saturday, we’ll have an isolated chance for a stray shower as we see the wind shift back out of the east. The onshore sea breeze could feature one or two nuisance pockets. Temps start the day in the mid to upper 60s and reach back into the mid-70s.

Sunday, we’ll feel the warmth building back in as there will be a bit more sun and temps warm near 80 degrees. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but for the most part we’ll be rain-free.

Next week, the heat returns with highs back in the low 80s and an overall dry pattern.