Cooler Temps, Clear Skies Greeting South Florida for Much of Work Week

If you've been wanting some sweater weather over the holidays in South Florida, the forecast for this week is just what you've been looking for.

Much of the area is experiencing some of our coolest weather in weeks as most off South Florida experienced lows in the 50s on Monday morning.

Humidity is way down too, so don’t expect much more than a light sprinkle late today as winds turn to the east. Lows will dip into the 50s again Monday night before warming quickly Tuesday afternoon.

Our warming trend will be in full swing by late week and the weekend with lows back to the 70s and highs in the 80s.