South Florida

Cooler Temps, Lower Humidity in South Florida as Highs Struggle to Reach 80°

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After an early shower, expect cooler, more comfortable weather to roll in.

Highs Saturday will struggle to leave the 70s with low humidity and a northwest breeze.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The breeze has prompted a small craft advisory as seas occasionally hit 5 feet. We have a moderate rip current risk at our area beaches too.

Local

Pompano Beach 10 hours ago

Downtown Pompano Beach Renovation Has Residents Up in Arms Over Intentional Traffic Jam

Black Friday 16 hours ago

Retailers Are Rolling Out Early Black Friday Deals

Clear skies combined with those north winds will bring 50s to the region tonight, the coolest weather of the fall season.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with highs yet again struggling to hit 80. This stretch of beautiful weather extends into the middle of next week.

The next chance for rain will be Friday.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us