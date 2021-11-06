Cooler Temps, Lower Humidity in South Florida as Highs Struggle to Reach 80°

After an early shower, expect cooler, more comfortable weather to roll in.

Highs Saturday will struggle to leave the 70s with low humidity and a northwest breeze.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The breeze has prompted a small craft advisory as seas occasionally hit 5 feet. We have a moderate rip current risk at our area beaches too.

Clear skies combined with those north winds will bring 50s to the region tonight, the coolest weather of the fall season.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with highs yet again struggling to hit 80. This stretch of beautiful weather extends into the middle of next week.

The next chance for rain will be Friday.