Cooler Weather Friday Across South Florida Before Weekend Front Arrives

We keep the pleasant and cool weather going through the first half of the weekend before another system arrives by Sunday

South Florida will be feeling much cooler to end the work week and get the weekend started before out next front arrives in the area.

We’re kicking off our Friday with chill temperatures in the upper 50s across South Florida this morning. By later this afternoon, highs will reach a very comfortable level of 73°.

We keep the pleasant and cool weather going through the first half of the weekend before another system arrives by Sunday. We will see unsettled conditions on Sunday with a 60% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

That doesn’t last for long though. Another cool down is expected early next week with bright and dry skies expected through the extended period.

