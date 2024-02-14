Coral Gables behavior technician seen in video bending 3-year-old's arm: Police

A registered behavior technician at a child health care center in Coral Gables was arrested after police said he was caught on camera bending a 3-year-old non-verbal child's arm.

Nicholas Rene Gomez, 25, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Nicholas Rene Gomez

The alleged incident happened this past August at the Prism Early Advancement Center, where Gomez is employed, the report said.

The child was under the care of Gomez when a witness said Gomez started demonstrating "pain compliance techniques" on the child, which included bending the child's wrists against his will, causing him pain or discomfort, the report said.

The witness told Gomez to stop after the child looked at the witness for help, the report said.

"Don't look at her; she can't help you," Gomez told the child, according to the report, before he told the witness, "He has to learn that no one is going to help him."

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera at the center.

Gomez was arrested and booked into jail. At a court appearance Wednesday, he was appointed a public defender and released on his own recognizance.