Coral Gables hotel clerk fatally shoots patron during dispute: Police

Police didn't release the patron's name but a Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers flyer identified him as 30-year-old Jimmeal Davis

By Monica Galarza

Police are investigating after a clerk at a Coral Gables hotel shot and killed a patron during a dispute over the weekend, officials said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gables Inn at 730 South Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade Police said the clerk hadd been involved in a dispute with a man who was a patron, and during the dispute, the clerk pulled out a gun and shot the patron.

The patron was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police didn't release the patron's name but a Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers flyer identified him as 30-year-old Jimmeal Davis.

The desk clerk remained at the scene and has been cooperating with detectives, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

