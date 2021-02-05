Miami-Dade County

Couple Facing Charges in Rash of Distraction Burglaries at Miami-Dade Homes

A couple is facing charges after police say they committed a series of distraction burglaries at homes in Miami-Dade and Hialeah.

Gina and Gobby Mitchell appeared in bond court in Miami-Dade Friday to face multiple grand theft and burglary charges.

Detectives said the couple worked as distraction burglars, where the victims are distracted by one defendant while the other defendant robs the home.

Arrest reports said they would even impersonate fumigation workers.

Maria Borrego, one of the alleged victims, said the Mitchells robbed them of credit cards and jewelry worth over $20,000.

The couple had already appeared in bond court on Thursday for burglaries on December 14th of last year and January 15th, 23rd and 25th of this year.

Police said the couple had a young child with them during some of the alleged crimes.

Records show the Mitchell's live in Glen Allen, Virginia but are listed as homeless in Miami-Dade. Their total bonds were set at over $50,000 each with stay away orders from all six alleged victims and their homes.

