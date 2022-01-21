COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit Plateau in Florida; State Records 289k Cases This Week

Florida's hospitalizations for COVID-19 held steady as the state reported more than 289,000 cases for the past week.

There were 11,468 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals, according to figures released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As of Friday, 1,601 intensive care unit beds are being used for COVID-19 in Florida, according to HHS.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, which reports its own numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations, there were 11,140 hospitalized in the state as of Friday, which is a decrease of 132 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations appeared to have hit a plateau, averaging at about more or less than 11,000 a day, according to the Florida Hospital Association's data.

There were 38,614 new COVID-19 cases reported for Thursday in Florida by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number's nearly 20,000 less than what was reported exactly a week before.

The Florida Department of Health reported 289,204 COVID-19 cases for the week. 5,280,903 cases have been recorded in Florida since the pandemic began.

Miami-Dade County reported 47,414 cases for the week, according to the state health department's data. Broward County reported 23,153 cases, Monroe County reported 861, and Palm Beach County reported 15,059 cases.

The state reported 140 virus-related deaths in the previous week, bringing the cumulative total to 63,763 deaths since the pandemic began. Deaths can take days or weeks to confirm and report.