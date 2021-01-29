Covid-19 Memorial in Miami Park Vandalized, South Florida Representative Says

A memorial cemetery that had been set up at Simonhoff Park to honor lives lost to the coronavirus has been vandalized, a Florida legislator said Friday.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who represents Florida's 24th District, said that passersby had been "disappointed and appalled by the destruction of a place that has become sacred to members of the community, particularly those who are still mourning the loss of their loved ones."

The Miami park is located at 1850 Northwest 54th Street. Congresswoman Wilson said there were already people "currently helping to re-erect the tombstones."

Pictures showed a field of white poster board "tombstones," several of which appeared to have been knocked to the ground.