coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 Memorial in Miami Park Vandalized, South Florida Representative Says

By NBC 6

Office of Frederica Wilson

A memorial cemetery that had been set up at Simonhoff Park to honor lives lost to the coronavirus has been vandalized, a Florida legislator said Friday.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who represents Florida's 24th District, said that passersby had been "disappointed and appalled by the destruction of a place that has become sacred to members of the community, particularly those who are still mourning the loss of their loved ones."

LATEST

FBI 47 mins ago

Ex-FBI Lawyer Given Probation for Altering Russia Probe Email

Miami-Dade County 55 mins ago

Hialeah Couple Accused of Making Homemade Pornography With 16-Year-Old

The Miami park is located at 1850 Northwest 54th Street. Congresswoman Wilson said there were already people "currently helping to re-erect the tombstones."

Pictures showed a field of white poster board "tombstones," several of which appeared to have been knocked to the ground.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicFrederica WilsonFlorida congressional districtcovid-19 memorial
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us