Miami-Dade

Coyote Rescued From Waters Near PortMiami

Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew members in the water for around 30 minutes after the animal fell into the water

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Crews spent part of Tuesday morning rescuing a coyote from the waters near PortMiami.

Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew members in the water for around 30 minutes after the animal fell into the water.

Eventually, first responders were able to get to the coyote who was stuck between a buoy and the sea wall and take it to safety at a nearby MDFR boat.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Animal Protections Gain Legislative Support, Iowa Caucus Chaos

Broward County 3 hours ago

Broward High School Gyms Sanitized Over MRSA Concerns

No update has been released on the animal’s condition after it was taken to a nearby rescue center by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadecoyote
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us