Coyote Rescued From Waters Near PortMiami

Crews spent part of Tuesday morning rescuing a coyote from the waters near PortMiami.

Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew members in the water for around 30 minutes after the animal fell into the water.

Eventually, first responders were able to get to the coyote who was stuck between a buoy and the sea wall and take it to safety at a nearby MDFR boat.

No update has been released on the animal’s condition after it was taken to a nearby rescue center by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials.