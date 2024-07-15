Cracking down on speeders: Operation Southern Slow Down aims to save lives on the road

State troopers in Florida have launched an annual campaign to crack down on speedy drivers in an effort to save lives on the highway.

Operation Southern Slow Down spans Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee and prioritizes stringent enforcement and public education to increase public understanding of the risks associated with speeding and the value of practicing safe driving.

"Speed enforcement is not about issuing citations, it’s about saving lives," said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Indiana Miranda.

According to the FHP, so far this year speeding has caused 1,400 fatalities in Florida.

"These statistics aren’t just numbers, they represent family members and friends who are no longer with us today," said FHP Major Matthew Williams.

The goal of this week's operation is to bring awareness to reducing fatalities and serious injuries by getting drivers to drive at the speed limit.

“You’re almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious-injury crash when you’re speeding,” said Buddy Lewis, the director of the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety.

The operation is scheduled to last from July 15 to July 20. The campaign is a partnership between FHP, the Florida Department of Transportation and local police.