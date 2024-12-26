Crash involving motorcyclist stops traffic on US 1 in Florida City

A crash involving a motorcyclist prompted air rescue and blocked lanes on U.S. 1 Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it responded to a medical call with reports of a downed motorcyclist near mile marker 124 in the southbound lanes.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Air rescue is en route, and it looks as if US-1 will be closed to be used as a landing zone," the fire department said.

Authorities later confirmed that an adult trauma patient was flown to Jackson South Medical Center, but their condition was not immediately known.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office initially said that the 18-mile stretch was blocked in both directions between mile markers 123 and 125 on the Miami-Dade County side. Lanes have since reopened.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Traffic cameras caught the rescue helicopter arriving and taking off from the scene as drivers got out of their stopped vehicles.

18Mile Stretch blocked both ways due to crash @ MM123-125 on Miami-Dade side https://t.co/7VH5ElJm52 pic.twitter.com/3kyS1ok1HB — Florida Keys Sheriff (@keyssheriff) December 26, 2024

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.