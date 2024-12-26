Florida City

Crash involving motorcyclist stops traffic on US 1 in Florida City

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it responded to a medical call with reports of a downed motorcyclist near mile marker 124.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash involving a motorcyclist prompted air rescue and blocked lanes on U.S. 1 Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it responded to a medical call with reports of a downed motorcyclist near mile marker 124 in the southbound lanes.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Air rescue is en route, and it looks as if US-1 will be closed to be used as a landing zone," the fire department said.

Authorities later confirmed that an adult trauma patient was flown to Jackson South Medical Center, but their condition was not immediately known.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office initially said that the 18-mile stretch was blocked in both directions between mile markers 123 and 125 on the Miami-Dade County side. Lanes have since reopened.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Traffic cameras caught the rescue helicopter arriving and taking off from the scene as drivers got out of their stopped vehicles.

Local

Health & Wellness Dec 24

Watch the ‘Your Health Marathon' on NBC6's streaming channel

University of Miami 5 mins ago

University of Miami men's basketball head coach Jim Larrañaga stepping down: Source

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida City
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us