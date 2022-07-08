Crash Involving Tractor Trailer Closes All NB Lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade

An early morning crash involving a tractor trailer closed all northbound lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade on Friday and created a traffic nightmare for drivers.

The crash took place just after 4:30 a.m. just north of Northwest 151st Street. All lanes, both general purpose and express, were closed after the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released information on how many cars were involved or any injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway during the morning rush hour.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.