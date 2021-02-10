Crash Involving Sanitation Truck Causes Vehicle to Spill Waste In Front of Hollywood Home

Forced to hit the brakes when a red pick-up truck came speeding toward him, a sanitation truck driver spilled mounds of processed sewage and debris in front of a Hollywood home Wednesday morning.

Waste also poured onto Sheridan Street, said Manuel Fernandez, the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Fernandez had just left the water and sewer plant when a red pick-up truck came hurtling toward him, he said.

"It was so scary I thought he was coming right at me," he said.

Fernandez said he had no choice but to hit the brakes, sending the waste spilling into the street and onto a front yard.

Shaken from the aftermath, Fernandez jumped out of his car and hid after his coworker spotted the driver of the pick-up taking off -- carrying what he believed was a firearm carrier.

"The gentleman jumped out of the vehicle with camo pants, black shirt, black hat, had some type of big rifle case or something," he said.

Hollywood police told NBC 6 the driver of the pick-up was heading eastbound on Sheridan Sheridan street and crossed the train tracks, landing into the front yard.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Fernandez said he didn't see anyone exiting the home after the waste dump.

Police are investigating the incident.