Crash on I-95 Leaves One Construction Worker Dead: Florida Highway Patrol

A construction worker was pronounced dead on Sunday after he was hit by a car while working at a roadway site on Interstate-95, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The construction work was taking place on the southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Northwest 69th Street, and a portion of the roadway had been closed.

Around 2:15 a.m., a black SUV travelling south collided into a white Toyota sedan, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV then traveled into the road closure, and collided into an adult male construction worker.

It also crashed into some construction equipment and a truck. The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The roadway is now open. Florida Highway Patrol identified the driver of the SUV as an adult male.

No additional information was immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

