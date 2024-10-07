First Alert Traffic

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down Dolphin Expressway westbound

Drivers should take NW 7th Street as an alternate route.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash completely shut down the Dolphin Expressway westbound on Monday morning. Lanes have since reopened.

It happened at around 6 a.m. and shut down all lanes between NW 37th Avenue and LeJeune Road. Lanes reopened at around 8:30 am.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Images from the scene appeared to show a rollover crash involving multiple cars, but authorities have not confirmed the circumstances or whether anyone was injured.

Traffic was being forced off at NW 37th Avenue.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Drivers were advised to take NW 7th Street as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficTrafficDolphin Expressway
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us