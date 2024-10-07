Lanes reopen after crash shuts down Dolphin Expressway westbound

A crash completely shut down the Dolphin Expressway westbound on Monday morning. Lanes have since reopened.

It happened at around 6 a.m. and shut down all lanes between NW 37th Avenue and LeJeune Road. Lanes reopened at around 8:30 am.

Images from the scene appeared to show a rollover crash involving multiple cars, but authorities have not confirmed the circumstances or whether anyone was injured.

Traffic was being forced off at NW 37th Avenue.

Drivers were advised to take NW 7th Street as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.