Fire Put Out Inside Evacuated North Miami Beach Condo Building

Crews are investigating an early morning fire that broke out inside a North Miami Beach condo building that had been evacuated days after the Surfside condo collapse.

Fire rescue crews responded to the Crestview Towers on Monday after reports of smoke coming from one of the units on the first floor.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire did not spread to any other units in the building and they were able to clear the scene before 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and the fire remains under investigation.

The 156-unit building was evacuated and condemned following the June 24th tragedy in Surfside after an audit found the building to be structurally and electrically unsafe.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found almost 40 violations within the building.

Officials said crews were warned about the potential danger in the building before arriving Monday.