Crews Extinguish Fire That Swept Through Home in SW Miami-Dade

Crews battled a fire at a home in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the home at 15345 Southwest 178th Terrace shortly before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were shooting out of one of the home's windows.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were unknown.

