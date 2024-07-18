Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Miami-Dade

A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Miami-Dade Thursday evening.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Miami Gardens Drive when the tractor-trailer went off the roadway, hitting a guardrail before slamming into two structural pillars of the overpass, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The tractor-trailer caught fire but the driver, who wasn't able to get out, was killed at the scene, FHP officials said. The driver's identity hasn't been released.

Footage showed a large fire on the highway's median where the flatbed tractor-trailer carrying what appeared to be dumpsters had crashed, with debris scattered across the roadway.

Firefighters quickly arrived and extinguished the fire.

All southbound express lanes were closed in the area as a result of the crash and rush hour traffic was being impacted.

Florida Department of Transportation engineers responded to assess the damage to the overpass.

