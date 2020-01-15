Crews Respond to Water Main Break in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

Crews are assessing the damage after a water main broke in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, city officials say.

According to Fort Lauderdale officials, a contractor doing work in the intersection of Northeast 4th Street and Northeast 7th Avenue, within the Victoria Park neighborhood, struck a 12-inch water main.

The intersection will stay closed as crews attempt to stop the flow.

The neighborhood is one of several in Fort Lauderdale that had to deal with six sewer main breaks last December, which caused over 126 million gallons of sewage to spill into streets and canals.

The city says the water main break is not related to the repairs being done to the 16-inch sewer main in the same neighborhood.

They say no sewage is involved.