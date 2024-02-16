Crews work to repair overflowing sewer near Fort Lauderdale park

Crews were working to repair an overflowing sewer near a park in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

City officials said the incident happened near George English Park in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and U.S. 1.

A pumping contractor was working when they discharged about 3,000 gallons of sewage into the stormwater system instead of the sewage system at the park.

The sewage then entered the George English Lagoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A precautionary waterway advisory is in effect for George English Lake and a portion of the Middle River. Avoid swimming, fishing or other water activities in the area. More info: 🔗 https://t.co/jCYuGXJuwb pic.twitter.com/OYZn8xFhlW — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) February 16, 2024

Nearby boat ramps were closed and a no-swim advisory was issued while an emergency cleanup of the water was underway.

"We understand the gravity of this situation and the potential concerns it may raise. This is unacceptable. Rest assured, we are fully committed to resolving this matter promptly and transparently," Fort Lauderdale Director of Public Works Alan Dodd said in a statement.