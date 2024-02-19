Criminal charges filed for thieves who stole more than $100,000 in Home Depot organized theft ring

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has filed criminal charges against three thieves for operating an organized retail theft ring stealing more than $100,000 from Home Depot stores across South and Central Florida.

According to the investigation, Vicky Popat, Christopher Abad and Christopher Eduardo Baglin worked together to switch barcodes on expensive roof sealers for less-expensive items.

Christopher Eduardo Baglin, Vicky Popat, Christopher Abad

The attorney general’s office said that in a three-year period, the group stole 281 buckets of Henry 887 Tropi-Cool roof sealer in more than 25 theft incidents from Home Depot stores throughout 11 counties in South and Central Florida.

“This group switched barcodes at self-checkout stations on expensive roof sealers for items that cost 95-97% less, and hit multiple Home Depot stores a day—ultimately stealing more than $100,000," Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a news release. "Florida is a law-and-order state, and we are dismantling organized retail theft rings. Now, this group faces our Statewide Prosecutors and time in prison, where I can promise there is no self-checkout line.”

The group typically stole from two to three stores per day, barcode switching four to 16 buckets per transaction, the attorney general’s office said.

“I’m proud of our Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement for helping to end a 3-year-long organized crime spree," said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson in the news release. "While some progressive states may look the other way or pursue reduced charges for retail theft, this operation sends a clear message that Florida is relentless in our pursuit of justice and will not tolerate this criminal activity.

Popat was arrested in Miami-Dade County, while Abad and Baglin were arrested in Indian River County. All three have active Miami-Dade warrants.

Attorney General Moody’s OSP charged Popat with one count of grand theft over $100,000. Abad and Baglin are each charged with one count of grand theft over $20,000, the attorney general’s office said.

All members of the group are charged with one count of scheme to defraud over $20,000.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement handled the investigation and the Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.