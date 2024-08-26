‘Criminal investigation' underway after man found dead in truck on Palmetto Expressway

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck on the side of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade on Monday.

The discovery was made just after noon on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Expressway near Northwest 103rd Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said they received a call of a suspicious silver Ford truck and when troopers arrived, they found the man's body inside.

His identity hasn't been released and officials haven't said how he may have died.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed investigators at the scene, where the truck was partially covered by a yellow tarp.

Multiple lanes of the northbound Palmetto were closed as a result of the investigation.

FHP officials said there is an "active criminal investigation" and that Hialeah Police are leading the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.