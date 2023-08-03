Crocodile spotted strolling through Joe DiMaggio Park in Hollywood captured

A large crocodile that had been spotted strolling through Joe DiMaggio Park in Hollywood last week has been captured.

The crocodile's walk in the park was captured in an Instagram video captioned "Nothing to see here just strolling by ..." that was posted by OnlyinBroward on July 27.

The crocodile was captured Tuesday by Pesky Critters Wildlife Control and removed from the park, Hollywood Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The post included photos of the trappers wrangling the croc.

Hollywood Police Department

"He was then tagged by state wildlife officials, and has been released per state conservation laws," the police department wrote.