Crowds Gather at Several Miami-Dade Libraries for COVID At-Home Rapid Tests

Shortly after opening their doors Friday to allow residents to get an at-home COVID rapid test, several libraries in Miami-Dade County were already turning people away.

Residents and visitors lined up at five locations throughout the county hours before doors opened at 8:30 a.m. At the Westchester Regional Library location, the first 1,500 kits were distributed in less than 30 minutes.

Miami-Dade Police were forced to turn away drivers from the library as people were stunned and frustrated with how quickly they were distributed. Another 1,500 kits arrived later Friday morning, but were also quickly handed out.

Every person was allowed to take up to three kits. Many told NBC 6 News they had sick family members at home and could not keep waiting.

“As we tackle the spread of omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Kits will be available at 27 library locations in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

If you need more information, please contact the participating library location or email customercare@mdpls.org for assistance.