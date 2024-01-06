Cruise around the world in 155 nights: A South Florida couple embark in journey of a lifetime  

An opportunity to go see the world was too good to pass up for Cindy Calhoun and her husband after Azamara Cruises announced their ‘Around the World Voyage’ for 2024.

The couple, originally from Boston, but now live in the Vero Beach area, are no strangers to the life on a cruise, but they say this trip will be “totally different” aboard Azamara’s ‘Onward’ cruise ship.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of this. We're looking forward [to the cruise]. This is our bucket list. My wishes and half are my husband's wishes of what to see in the world,” Cindy told NBC6.

“So, we'll be gone for some time. This is totally different. It's an excursion and experience, but we're looking so forward to I,” she added.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

With an all-included $75,000 ticket, Cindy will be enjoying the great tastes of the fine cuisine from 5 continents while submerging herself with the rich culture around the world.

The ship’s cruise season includes a 12 and 14-night journey to the Eastern Caribbean and a 13-night Central America voyage that kicked off the 155-night ‘Around the World Voyage’, which started on January 5, 2024.

The trip around the world started off Port Everglades and will head to Ushuaia in Argentina, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and finally finishing the trip in Barcelona, Spain.

“It's the perfect combination of popular spots next to hidden gems yet to be discovered,” explained Andrea Baigorria, Public relations director for Azamara Cruises.

With over 40 ports to visit, the couple, and other guests, will be able to submerge themselves in the cultures of several countries as they travel through the Panama Canal to South America and into the Eastern hemisphere.