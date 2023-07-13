Cruise lines battle norovirus outbreaks, affecting crews, hundreds of passengers. Here's what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the highest number of norovirus outbreaks in over a decade and it is impacting hundreds of passengers and crew members onboard some of the most prominent cruise lines.

In the first six months ending in June, cruise lines have reported 13 separate outbreaks to the CDC. It’s the most number of reported norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships since 2012.

In all, about 1,700 people reported being sick with norovirus aboard a cruise ship between January and June of this year.

And this year’s outbreaks represent the highest number since cruises began sailing again in the summer of 2021 after being suspended due to COVID-19.

One local expert says it’s in part because more people are cruising.

“The hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people that have already gone on cruises without incident. It’s a very small number and it’s there’s nothing to be concerned about,” said Steward Chiron, a cruise expert. “I would not think twice about going on a cruise. I would not think twice about going on a cruise or traveling anywhere.”

Celebrity, Royal Caribbean International, Holland America, Princess and P&O were among the Royal Caribbean and Carnival lines affected.

So if you're planning to set sail this summer, here's everything you need to know about the norovirus.

What is norovirus?

According to the CDC, norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne illness in the United States.

It's also not a one-and-done virus. You can get norovirus illness many times in your life because there are many different types of noroviruses and one type may not protect you against the others.

It is possible, however, to develop protection against specific types, but it's not known exactly how long protection lasts.

This may explain why so many people of all ages get infected during norovirus outbreaks.

According to the CDC, your likelihood of getting a norovirus infection is also determined in part by your genes.

How does norovirus spread?

Because people of all ages can get sick with norovirus, it can spread easily and quickly.

The CDC says norovirus can be spread by:

Having direct contact with someone with norovirus, such as by caring for them, sharing food or eating utensils with them, or eating food handled by them.

Eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus.

Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then putting your unwashed fingers in your mouth.

You are at your most contagious when you have symptoms of norovirus illness, especially vomiting or during the first few days after you feel better.

But studies have shown that you can still spread norovirus for two weeks or more after you feel better.

According to Mayo Clinic, norovirus most often spreads in closed and crowded environments, such as hospitals, nursing homes, child care centers, schools and cruise ships.

But it can also spread through contaminated food, water or through sick people and contaminated surfaces.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

You may, however, experience fevers, headaches, and body aches.

Symptoms usually last one to three days and most people recover, according to the Mayo Clinic.

How do you treat norovirus?

There is no specific medicine to treat people with norovirus illness.

If you have norovirus illness, the CDC recommends you drink plenty of liquids to replace fluid lost from vomiting and diarrhea and help prevent dehydration.

Sports drinks and other drinks without caffeine or alcohol can help with mild dehydration, but these drinks may not replace important nutrients and minerals.

It is important to note that antibiotic drugs will not help treat norovirus infections because they fight bacteria, not viruses.

When was the most recent norovirus outbreak on a cruise ship?

The CDC's latest report of a norovirus outbreak happened on Viking Neptune, a cruise ship owned by Switzerland-based Viking Cruises, during a voyage from June 6 to June 20.

According to the CDC, 110 of 838 passengers and nine of the 455 crew members reported feeling ill during the trip.

The following ships saw outbreaks so far in 2023: Celebrity Summit, Nieuw Amsterdam, Grand Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchantment of the Seas, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Constellation, Ruby Princess, Viking Neptune, Jewel of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Arcadia.

What can I do to prevent contracting norovirus?

The key to preventing norovirus, and most other illnesses is simply washing your hands well.

Norovirus is very contagious, but you can take steps to stop it from spreading.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially:

After using the toilet or changing diapers.

Before eating, preparing, or handling food.

Before giving yourself or someone else medicine.

It is important to continue washing your hands often even after you feel better.

Chiron says cruise lines try to keep ships clean and limit some interactions.

“What they do is they reduce the person-to-person interactions. So when you go to the buffet for example for breakfast or lunch. Instead of serving yourself a gloved crew member will do it for you,” said Chiron.

When on board, if you see someone with norovirus symptoms, you’re urged to leave the area and alert a crew member.

Norovirus can be found in your vomit or feces (poop) even before you start feeling sick. The virus can also stay in your poop for two weeks or more after you feel better and you can still spread norovirus during that time.

Hand sanitizer does not work well against norovirus. You can use hand sanitizers in addition to hand washing, but hand sanitizer is not a substitute for handwashing.