Cruise ship schedules disrupted after deadly boat crash involving Fisher Island Ferry

A man was killed early Sunday and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot (9-meter) boat hit a ferry near Miami, authorities said.

Another man was hospitalized in serious condition after the boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry about 3:40 a.m. The man was pulled from the water by ferry workers, and he told them about his missing friend before he was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported.

The missing man was later found dead.

The accident happened near Dodge Island, which has a row of cruise ship terminals. Three cruise lines had to change unloading procedures after The U.S. Coast Guard set up a temporary security zone that limited traffic in and out of PortMiami while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigates the crash, the newspaper reported.

PortMiami was reopened to all vessel traffic just after 2:30 p.m.