Crying, Panic in 911 Calls From Wilton Manors Fentanyl Overdoses

A person can be heard crying in the background of frantic 911 calls made from a Wilton Manors home where multiple spring breakers including West Point cadets suffered a fentanyl overdose.

Six men and a woman were rushed to local hospitals from the home following the March 10 incident, Wilton Manors Police officials said.

"We took some coke and we’re not getting good responses right now," a man says in the first 911 call released on Wednesday. "People are passing out. Three people passed out."

"Three people are passing out?" the 911 operator asks.

"Yeah, it's because they drank a lot. Like a lot, a lot," the man responds. "An enormous amount."

Axel Giovany Casseus, 21, is suspected of selling the students drugs laced with fentanyl, resulting in their overdoses.

At one point, the call is disconnected and the man calls back and gets a different operator.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"They did some coke and they’ve been drinking heavily for the last couple of days," the man explains to the new operator.

As the call continues a person can be heard crying in the background and a man is heard saying "hold it together, hold it together" before paramedics arrive at the home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said four of the patients had taken a substance believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Their two friends were exposed to the fentanyl when they tried to give them CPR. Police said a seventh person, a woman, was later transported to the hospital after feeling ill.

When paramedics arrived, they found multiple men in cardiac arrest in the front yard of the home, which was a short-term vacation rental.

After West Point cadets on spring break overdosed at a home in Wilton Manors, neighbors in the area are fed up. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Fire officials said Friday that two of the patients were critically ill and on ventilators. The rest were in stable or good condition and at least one had been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Military Academy said Saturday that five West Point cadets were involved and four of them were transported to the hospital. One was an Army football player, the spokesperson said.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

At the home Wednesday taped to the door was a notice of violation from the police department's code compliance unit for failing to adhere to the city's vacation rental ordinance regarding max occupancy and licensing.