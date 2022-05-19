Cuba Nostalgia 2022 Event Comes to Miami-Dade This Weekend

Fans of the nostalgic time of the music, flavors and art that is all about the Cuban culture will get a chance to experience it this weekend in Miami.

Cuba Nostalgia 2022, labeled "the greatest annual Cuban cultural experience in the US," opens its doors from Friday through Sunday at the Fair Expo Center located at Tamiami Park.

A star studded list of Cuban performers is scheduled to take the stage, featuring Grammy winner Albita Rodriguez, Carlos Oliva, Lena Burke, Luis Bofill, Marisela Verena, Nic N’taya, Clave Guajira, Bonco Quiñongo and La Orquesta Havana Riverside.

The 23rd edition of the event is expected to attract over 30,000 people, featuring 14 thematic pavilions recreating the streets in Havana along with art exhibitions, paintings and photography.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traditional Cuban food and cocktails like Mojito and “Cuba Libre” will be available along with live music each day.

For more information, click on this link.