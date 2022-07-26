Cuban Migrants in Custody After Making Landfall on Island Near Key West

Seven migrants from Cuba were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after making landfall on an uninhabited island near Key West.
USBP Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted the migrants were found Tuesday morning on the homemade vessel in Boca Grande Key, located west of the city.
The group of migrants was found stranded and later rescued before being taken into custody.
Officials have not released the identities or conditions of the migrants at this time.
