Cuban Migrants in Custody After Making Landfall on Island Near Key West

Seven migrants from Cuba were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after making landfall on an uninhabited island near Key West.

USBP Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted the migrants were found Tuesday morning on the homemade vessel in Boca Grande Key, located west of the city.

7 Cuban migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody this morning after making landfall on a homemade sailing vessel in Boca Grande Key, an uninhabited island west of Key West. The group was stranded on the island & rescued by @CBPAMORegDirSE partners. #cbp #cuba #florida pic.twitter.com/fN41YZF0Vc — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 26, 2022

The group of migrants was found stranded and later rescued before being taken into custody.

Officials have not released the identities or conditions of the migrants at this time.