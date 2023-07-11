Caught on Camera

Cutler Bay woman caught on camera stealing pet shop monkey: Police

Milena Alexandra Wood, 53, was arrested Monday on three charges of grand theft, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By Brian Hamacher

A Cutler Bay woman who was caught on camera stealing a small monkey from a pet shop also stole live coral from two other stores, police said.

Milena Alexandra Wood, 53, was arrested Monday on three charges of grand theft, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The alleged monkey theft happened Friday at Robert's Pet Shop at 24420 Packing House Road.

According to an arrest report, surveillance footage captured Wood walking around the store before she reached into a small cage that housed a marmoset finger monkey, concealed it and walked out without paying.

The owner said she knew Wood, who'd been a customer at the store for more than 10 years, the report said.

After the theft, Wood started calling the store and asking if she could pay for the monkey, the owner told police, according to the report.

When the owner would demand that Wood return it, Wood would hang up the phone, the report said.

After Wood was taken into custody, she was also charged in two separate live coral thefts, arrest reports said.

One of the thefts happened June 26 at the Strictly Fish store at 8373 Southwest 40th Street, where Wood took around $850 of live coral from fish tanks, concealed them and left the store without paying, the reports said.

The second theft happened that same day at Exotic Aquariums at 7399 Southwest 40th Street when Wood took $2,000 worth of live coral from fish tanks, concealed them and left the store without paying, the reports said.

Wood was booked into jail and later released on bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

