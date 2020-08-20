CVS Announces 16 New Drive-Thur COVID Testing Sites in Miami-Dade, Broward

Those seeking a COVID-19 test will have a chance to do so at 16 drive-thru CVS locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it would be expanding its COVID-19 drive-thru testing program by setting up 77 new drive-thru test sites across the state of Florida.

Below are the locations for new drive-thru sites that will be opening in Miami-Dade and Broward:

CVS Pharmacy, 4550 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek 33073

CVS Pharmacy, 4650 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek 33073

CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Davie Road, Davie 33314

CVS Pharmacy, 901 North Federal Highway, Hollywood 33109

CVS Pharmacy, 28740 South Dixie Highway, Homestead 33033

CVS Pharmacy, 24799 SW 112th Avenue, Homestead 33032

CVS Pharmacy, 12650 SW 88 Street, Miami 33186

CVS Pharmacy, 2393 SW 67th Avenue, Miami 33155

CVS Pharmacy, 5748 SW 40th Street South, Miami 33155

3700 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens 33169

CVS Pharmacy, 16001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar 33027

CVS Pharmacy, 8901 Miramar Parkway, Miramar 33025

CVS Pharmacy, 1701 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines 33024

CVS Pharmacy, 3 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach 33069

CVS Pharmacy, 10004 W. McNab Road, Tamarac 33321

CVS Pharmacy, 6900 North University Drive, Tamarac 33321

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

The sites open Friday and bring the total number to 221 locations across the state. Patients must register for a test in advance here to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

CVS expanded its network of independent third-party lab partners in an effort to help improve turnaround time for the delivery of test results, with the majority of test results across the country generally being available within two to five days.