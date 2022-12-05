Cyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Northwest Miami

Police are investigating a crash Monday morning in northwest Miami involving a cyclist and a car that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 14th Avenue and 62nd Street. The cyclist, who was not identified, was struck by a car which remained on the scene.

The cyclist was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any additional details at this time, including if any charges would be filed.