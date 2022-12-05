Miami

Cyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Northwest Miami

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 14th Avenue and 62nd Street

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a crash Monday morning in northwest Miami involving a cyclist and a car that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 14th Avenue and 62nd Street. The cyclist, who was not identified, was struck by a car which remained on the scene.

The cyclist was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any additional details at this time, including if any charges would be filed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police Departmentcrash investigation
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us